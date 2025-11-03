Silent Hill 2 Developer Teases Rumored DLC

One of the developers behind Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake has teased the game’s long-rumored DLC. Throughout the course of 2025, multiple reports and rumors have claimed that Silent Hill 2 is set to get DLC in the future titled “Born From A Wish”. While these rumors haven’t been confirmed in any capacity yet by Bloober Team or publisher Konami, a new tease may have just indicated that the add-on is very much in the pipeline.

In a recent interaction on social media, Bloober Team writer Grzegorz Like responded to one Silent Hill fan who happened to bring up SH2’s potential DLC. This fan referenced “Born From A Wish” by name, which in turn prompted Like to say “Born from what?” alongside the eyes emoji. While not an outright confirmation of the DLC existing, Like’s playful banter with this fan seems to suggest that the new content is very much real and could be announced shortly.

When Will the Silent Hill 2 DLC Be Revealed?

As for when this Silent Hill 2 DLC might be unveiled, well, that’s the biggest question that fans continue to have. Bloober Team itself has moved on to other projects in the wake of releasing Silent Hill 2, primarily that of Cronos: The New Dawn. Conversely, Konami has shifted more of its focus to Silent Hill f, which is the latest mainline game in the series that launched a little over a month ago.

Luckily, it seems like Silent Hill 2 should be getting some more attention shortly, as it was recently leaked to be launching on Xbox. In all likelihood, this announcement for SH2 on Xbox should be accompanied by the reveal of the game’s new DLC. Whether or not this DLC ends up being available as a free download or is instead paid content isn’t something that we yet know, but these answers might finally come about before 2025 comes to a close.

For now, Silent Hill 2 is available for PS5 and PC platforms. Whenever we have more information about this “Born From A Wish” DLC, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.

