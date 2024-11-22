New Silent Hill 2 Update Live, Here’s What It Does

One of the biggest horror titles of the year, Silent Hill 2 Remake, is getting a major update on all consoles. The patch, launching today, is set to tackle some gameplay features and glitches with NPCs.

A remake of the 2001 Konami horror classic, Silent Hill 2 Remake made quite the splash when it launched in October. When the title was first revealed, many fans were a bit critical on multiple features within it, such as the combat, character designs, and weather effects. While they may seem like small details to some, the title was heavily acclaimed and it was the development team, mainly Bloober Team (Layers of Fear, The Medium), to ensure the game’s legacy was intact. As the game approached launch, the correct changes were implemented and the title went on to be a hit with fans and critics alike, including at ComicBook. Still, updates are always welcome and the fixes made with today’s will certainly be welcome.

Announced on the official Silent Hill Twitter/X, the team posted the outline of the patch, named Update 1.06. Among all things, improvements were made to the PlayStation 5 Pro version, which will now play better and look better. Furthermore, the Steam version gets more of the same fixes that PlayStation 5 players get, albeit with addressing controller issues.

The patch notes can be found below:

PlayStation 5

Technical

Fixed issues with counting achievements.

Fixed graphic glitches on PlayStation 5 Pro.

Gameplay

Fixed door markers in Brookhaven Hospital.

Improved extended movement spots to fix enemies clipping issues.

Fixed audio issues in the Ox Section of Toluca Prison.

Fixed soft blocker in Labyrinth (player will be no longer permitted to exit neither of the Labyrinth Paths after obtaining a map).

Fixed map markers in the Boar Section of Toluca Prison.

Fixed map markers in Western South Vale.

Fixed issues with Maria’s navigation.

Fixed the issue with triggering some of Maria lines multiple times.

Fixed issues with Final Boss movement and disappearing.

Fixed Mannequins stuck in their ambush state.

Fixed interactions with hard-to-get collectibles.

Improved Boss animation.

Added tooltip for picking up tablets in Toluca Prison final puzzle.

Fixed translation issues for changing difficulty during gameplay.

According to our players feedback, breathing skin walls during Abstract Daddy Boss Fight has been restored.

Fixed blocker after the cutscenes with forced lowest FPS.

Fixed blockers in Brookhaven Hospital.

Fixed some issues with car lights in South Vale during the night.

Fixed issues with Mannequins presenting ragdoll behavior.

Fixed other minor issues with: foliage, collisions, typos, light glitches, visible occluders, loading levels.

Steam

Technical

Fixed interference between saving a game and properly performing vibrations on the controllers.

Improved range and step for mouse sensitivity.

Fixed mouse input issues.

Fixed issues with game controllers.

Gameplay