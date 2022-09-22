Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid Remake Leaker Confesses to Making Up Rumors

A prominent leaker has confessed to making up rumors about a new Silent Hill and a Metal Gear Solid remake. Despite not having made a proper AAA game in years, Konami is still one of the most talked about gaming publishers in the world. They hold the keys to some of the most beloved franchises in the industry and broke the hearts of gamers everywhere by effectively discontinuing them for the foreseeable future. It largely began when Konami canceled Silent Hills, a new entry in the franchise from Hideo Kojima. The game was scrapped following the now infamous PT demo was received to near-universal acclaim. Metal Gear Solid was also largely left by the wayside after Kojima departed from the franchise after a conflict with the publisher.

For years, rumors of returns of both of these franchises have been echoing throughout the industry. One notable insider with a good track record known as TheRealInsider suggested that a new Silent Hill game and a remake of Metal Gear Solid were going to happen. However, there's one small issue: TheRealInsider was revealed to be a YouTuber named DanAllenGaming. The YouTuber confessed to breaking NDAs and embargoes to leak things he knew after being invited to attend industry events. He also confirmed that he made up things such as rumors about Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid, going as far to say that they were "all bullsh--t". DanAllenGaming has since deactivated TheRealInsider Twitter account and his own personal Twitter and confirmed he will be stepping away from his channel for some time.

It's worth noting that other insiders have stated they have heard things about new Silent Hill games and a Metal Gear Solid remake. Images for the former have even trickled out over the last few months. Only time will tell if they're right and DanAllenGaming was just riding the wave of other leaks or if this is all one big ruse. As of right now, there's no indication as to when Konami could even announce a new Silent Hill or Metal Gear Solid game.

