Sims 4 Leak Reveals “Comfy Gamer” and More New Kits

Now that it’s been a few months since the Sims 4: Life & Death pack entered their lives, many Simmers are eagerly waiting to see what’s next. The January Laundry List included some insight into upcoming bug fixes, but for many fans, the big news is all about the latest DLC. From the massive Expansion Packs to smaller Game Packs and Kits, The Sims 4 stays fresh in large part due to a steady stream of new content for gamers to dig into. While gamers are still waiting on official news about what’s coming in 2025, a leak has revealed the first few new items headed to The Sims 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Our first new content of 2025 looks likely to be a set of new Kits. There are several different types of DLC for The Sims 4, with the size and style of content varying greatly. Each has its own name, and it can be hard to keep track of which is which. Kits are on the smaller side in terms of new content added, offering mini collections of decor items and Create-a-Sim looks. They tend not to focus much on changing actual gameplay, but more on the aesthetic vibes – perfect for those who love spending hours decorating the house or who want to get their Sim’s look just right.

Using build mode items from Sims 4 its can personalize the space

A recent leak reveals that The Sims 4 is getting not one, but three new kits in January 2025. According to a post from @TheSimCommunity, all three new kits will be released on January 16th. While that might seem soon, it’s not too surprising. EA loves a lot of fanfare for bigger, Expansion Pack sized additions, but Kits do tend to arrive without as much runway.

New Sims 4 Kits Focus on Comfy Cozy Vibes

The upcoming release has three different themes, making it the biggest simultaneous Kit launch in Sims history. Historically, Kits have been released as one or two at a time, but this time around, EA is going for a triple. The new kits are reportedly called Comfy Gamer, Secret Sanctuary, and Casanova Cave.

Sticking with their recent pattern of collaborations with well-known creators, the Cozy Gamer kit is a collaboration with LilSimsie, a prominent Sims 4 Twitch streamer. It makes sense to get a real-life video game streamer in on the cozy gaming kit action. This kit will allegedly include plenty of items to help Sim gamers craft their cozy gaming aesthetic, from clutter items to large desks and, of course, state-of-the-art gaming chairs. All items in this Kit are Build Mode decor items.

Meanwhile, the Secret Sanctuary Kit is designed for book girlies who dream of a secret passage behind their bookcase. It’s full of Build Mode items to create a luxury hidden space for Sims to retreat to. And speaking of retreats, the third and final kit in the soon-to-be-released set is the Casanova Cave Kit. As the name suggests, this kit comes with items to craft a Man Cave with masculine decor vibes. Both of these kits combine Create-a-Sim and Build Mode items, an unusual move for these small content packs that usually focus on one or the other.

While no official announcement has come from EA just yet, these kits will likely be priced similarly to previous Sims 4 kits at $5 each, or $15 for the full set. This is likely just the beginning of new things to come for The Sims 4 in 2025, but for many gamers, that Comfy Gaming Kit in particular is sure to set a solid tone for the year ahead.