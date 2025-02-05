The Sims 4 Finally Confirms Next Expansion Pack with Motherlode Season Roadmap

Sims fans left the 25th Birthday edition of Behind the Sims with more questions than answers. While the video was packed full of Sims references, the roadmap revealed during the livestream was intentionally vague. Clearly, the Sims team likes their birthday to be a surprise party, and Simmers have been speculating about various teasers from the video ever since it aired. While some answers, including what “Nostalgia Now” means, have been answered, a few mysteries remain. We still don’t know what’s going on with the eye emojis for February 25th, but the details of The Sims 4 Motherlode season have come into focus.

During the initial Behind the Sims 2025 roadmap reveal, the next season of The Sims 4 was briefly mentioned. We got the name “Motherlode” and essentially nothing else, as the video quickly moved on to the next segment. This left many fans speculating about what a Motherlode season might look like in the game. Seasons are typically a few months of related content that falls under a theme, and it’s how EA likes to organize their Sims 4 DLC releases. With Motherlode, fans assumed some luxury packs were in the works, but others dared to dream bigger.

For a while, fans have hoped for an Expansion Pack that adds more options for Sims to run their own businesses in The Sims 4. Since “motherlode” is the infamous cheat for fast Simoleons in the game, some players hoped the season’s name would be a hint at expanding the ways for Sims to earn money in-game. And those fans, for once, were not disappointed. The Motherlode season roadmap for The Sims 4 confirms that the next expansion will be called Businesses & Hobbies.

Everything We Know About The Sims 4 Motherlode Season – So Far

As The Sims continues its marathon of a 25-hour livestream, they’re dropping new hints and details about the year to come. A recent post via X provides expanded details on The Sims 4 Motherlode season, with a few important dates for fans to keep in mind. The roadmap includes the release dates for the brand new Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack along with three new kits… and that infuriating eye emoji on February 25th.

The Sims 4 Motherlode Season Roadmap

Players can look forward to new releases from February through the May with the Motherlode season in The Sims 4. The Businesses & Hobbies Expansion will come out on March 6th, with a full trailer dropping on February 6th to give players a first look at what it includes. From the teaser, it looks like tattoo parlors might be one of the new business options, and Simmers have been hoping for expanded tattoo options for years. We still don’t know what they have planned for February 25th, as the eye emojis remain a part of the roadmap. At this rate, a day-of surprise drop for whatever it is looks likely.

After the major Expansion Pack launch for the season, players can look forward to even more new kits. 2025 has already seen three Sims 4 kits, and it looks like the next release will include three more. They will be called Restoration Workshop, Golden Years, and Kitchen Clutter and are set to release on May 1st, 2025. This looks like it will round out the Motherlode season and lead The Sims 4 into what comes next.