Sims 4 Reveals Early Patch Notes for First 2025 Update

After the massive goth delight that was the Life & Death expansion, The Sims 4 has been pretty quiet. Given that it was one of the biggest and better-received expansions they put out recently, it makes sense for the team to take a bit of a breather. And while there still aren’t any big announcements about what’s next with The Sims 4 in terms of DLC, EA has released its first Laundry List of 2025. The list is sort of an early patch notes, full of bugs that the team hopes to squash with the next Sims 4 update.

The Laundry Lists are relatively new to The Sims 4, with an aim at better communication with fans about upcoming community-focused bug fixes. In other words, it’s a way to share which constant player complaints and feedback EA plans to address in the next update so Sims 4 fans have a sense of what’s being handled versus what bugs might still need a little bit of the squeaky wheel treatment.

Diagnosing Sims 4 bugs is the first step of the process

While not comprehensive compared to the full patch notes that will release when the January Sims 4 update goes live, the Laundry List is a good preview for what’s to come. It highlights bug fixes that are in direct response to community posts, so anything non-bug-fix related won’t be included. Even so, for modders and die-hard Sims fans, the Laundry List offers a good glimpse into what features are being messed with, which can result in breaking of mods and vanilla gameplay alike. There’s no exact date for the next Sims 4 update, but the Laundry List confirms it’s planned to release “later this month,” so sometime in January 2025.

Sims 4 Laundry List Reveals First 2025 Bug Fixes

This Laundry list focuses heavily on the Base Game and cross-pack fixes, but has a few key tweaks for several game packs as well. Some good ones include removing the ability to feed fertilizer to toddlers and a fix for that longstanding issue where Inspired Sims won’t stop making drinks. Several fixes relate to Fitness and Hygiene, so those areas of the game may see some bumpy edges with mods.

For a fuller sense of what’s to come, here’s the complete Sims 4 January Laundry List from EA.

The Sims 4 Laundry List for january 2025 is here

Base Game

Fixed cases of really high Bills where Lot Taxes would not only count the property value, but also add value from anything in inventories.

Inspired Sim will no longer mix drinks excessively.

‘Try for baby’ in the shower will now fill the Hygiene motive.

Outgoing and Socially Awkward traits cannot be selected together. If one is selected, the other will appear greyed out and cannot be chosen.

Female frame facial hair on Male Sims will no longer disappear.

Shoes are now replaced with barefoot when a Styled Look with barefoot is applied.

Neon signs no longer break due to rain.

Water puddle VFX animation will no longer appear on the ground floor when a Sim is swimming on the second floor.

Sim no longer has the option to give the toddler fertilizer as food from inventory.

Affecting Multiple Packs

Thumbnails of Guidry and Temperance are visible in the relationship panel, Sims profile, and Manage Household panel.

Knitting now counts towards Arts & Crafts for Scouting.

Sims’ weight and muscle levels are now properly affected by Bike Riding, Horse Riding, Rock Climbing, and ‘Jog Here’ activities.

Sim can now set the waffle/pizza oven/stand mixer for sale in a retail store.

Cats & Dogs

Cats and dogs with the fire obsession perk are far less obsessed with the fireplace.

Sims no longer gain fitness skill when cleaning the litter box.

City Living

‘Play with emotion’ interaction is now greyed out when the piano keyboard breaks.

Cottage Living

Sims can now use Hot Pot with the Simple Living Lot Challenge.

Crystal Creations

Last Exception error will no longer trigger when a ring is placed on the Mystical Moonlight Crystal Grid and the household is reloaded.

Option to order Crystals is now available on the computer.

Discover University

Sim with the Gym Rat trait will no longer lose hygiene while juggling a soccer ball.

Frequency of getting electrocuted from Robotic Workstation has been considerably reduced.

Eco Lifestyle

Roaches are removed from the dumpster after a Sim successfully performs the ‘Try to clear roaches’ action.

For Rent

A serving of Vegetable Chili from the Pressure Cooker will no longer turn into 8 servings.

Get Together

Clubs are now under the default section under the social groups interface.

Growing Together

Fixed an issue where some Life Milestones wouldn’t be achieved when the Sim is off-lot, including Milestones for a toddler Sim’s movement skill.

High School Years

When Sims switch from an outfit created in Thriftea to a regular outfit, they no longer revert back to the Thriftea outfit when showering/bathing.

Notification badges are no longer displayed when the phone is in silent mode and Social Bunny has notifications turned off.

Horse Ranch

‘Drink an Aged Nectar’ Want now fulfills when Sim drinks an Aged Nectar bottle.

My First Pets Stuff

In new saves, Sim will no longer receive the ‘Baby whisked away’ moodlet and The Sims Notification System will not suggest that Rattigan passed away when Rattigan is still alive.

Snowy Escape

Seaweed Ramen recipe is now available from the fridge cooking menu.

Sim’s Hygiene Motive will now increase when using a Hot Spring.

Spa Day