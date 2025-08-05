Sims 4 Extends Live Event Amid Ongoing Console Connection Issues, With Fixes Coming Soon

Live events in The Sims 4 have become more common in recent years. They’ve had mixed reception, but many Simmers were excited about some of the rewards for the Enchanted by Nature-themed Nature’s Calling Event. Unfortunately, ongoing connectivity issues have made the event tricky for those playing The Sims 4 on consoles. Now, EA has confirmed that the live event will be extended as the developers work on an update to resolve console connection problems.

The Nature’s Calling event was originally scheduled to end on August 5th. Just around when the event would have wrapped up, @TheSimsDirect on X shared an update about the event being extended by nearly a month. Now, The Sims 4‘s latest live event will run until September 2nd for all players. That means even those not struggling with console woes will have a bit more time to earn and collect the rewards, including the coveted Shrek toilet.

Nature's Calling Event Extended until September 2! pic.twitter.com/bLn0Tyiryg — The Sims Direct Communications (@TheSimsDirect) August 5, 2025

All four weeks of challenges and rewards are now available to play through. So, even if you haven’t started the Nature’s Calling event, this extension should give you time to work through all of the quests and claim rewards. Aside from the problems with console connection, the Nature’s Calling event has been relatively bug-free compared with earlier live events in The Sims 4. In fact, many Simmers have been enjoying this nature-themed series of quests that ties in with the Enchanted by Nature pack. But for those still struggling with connection issues, the extra time might not feel like much without a fix to go along with it. Thankfully, that is in the works as well.

Along with extending the Sims 4 Nature’s Calling Event, @TheSimsDirect shared that the devs “aim to release an update soon to address some of these connectivity issues on console.” There have been quite a few patches for The Sims 4 recently, addressing several bugs, such as the issues with Sim pregnancy and the inability to customize werewolf noses. Ailments were also tuned down substantially, though many Simmers are still asking for more on that front.

However, none of those updates addressed online connection issues that Simmers have been experiencing on consoles pretty much across the board. Impactted gamers have reported problems with connecting to The Sims 4 online for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. These issues have been happening for a while now, but seemed to worsen significantly after July’s base game updates. Now, EA has confirmed it’s working on a solution that should be available “soon.” The exact timeline isn’t clear, but from the September 2nd end date for the event extension, it’s likely the team is aiming to get the fix out by then.

In the meantime, gamers on Reddit have found a workaround fix that seems to resolve connection issues on consoles, at least temporarily. Simmers on Reddit report being able to resolve their connection issues on consoles like PS5 by going into settings and relinking their EA accounts. Doing this looks to help restart the connection and help The Sims 4 connect online. So, if you’ve been having this issue, it may be worth heading to your game settings, going to the other tab, and relinking your EA account.

For now, it’s unclear if the next update will focus primarily on console online connection issues or if it will address some other bugs and player concerns. We will likely learn more as EA gets ready to release the new Sims 4 update.