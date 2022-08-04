The Sims 4 Update Fixes Rapid Aging and Incest Bugs

In case you somehow missed it, The Sims 4 released a free update and new High School Years Expansion Pack in late July, allowing players to go back to high school alongside a number of new features. In classic fashion, these of course managed to break other features. More specifically, it led to Sims trying to date other family members through the new wants and features feature, which was reintroduced from previous games. The update also introduced a bug where characters were rapidly aging way faster than they should. Thankfully, however, a new update released by Maxis and Electronic Arts seems to have fixed both problems.

Essentially, the "Want" system should no longer include "Ask to be Girlfriend/Boyfriend" with inappropriate Sims. Additionally, regardless of what sort of lifespan, Sims should no longer get significantly younger or older when exiting Create a Sim. There are other fixes in the update as well, such as adult Sims no longer being able to tag teens on flirty in-game social media posts.

Simmers! Patch notes are here with additional updates to our previous release. Stay tuned to for a continued rollout of updates through the end of the week 💚



You can check out the full patch notes for the latest The Sims 4 update, straight from the source, below:

The Sims 4

Sims with a short or long Lifespan no longer become younger or age dramatically when leaving Create a Sim.

The "Ask to be Girlfriend/Boyfriend" Want now targets appropriate Sims.

Adult Sims no longer tag teens in flirtatious Social Bunny posts.

All available Sims now can be selected for travel even if they are currently not on the current lot.

Get Famous

Sims without Fame no longer occasionally appear to have it.

High School Years

Sims now can walk through the I Was a Teenage Garbage Artist pile of clutter.

As noted above, The Sims 4 patch fixing issues that were introduced with the release of the High School Years Expansion Pack and free update in late July is now available on all platforms. More broadly, The Sims 4 is currently available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC and Mac via Origin and Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Sims 4 right here.

Did you encounter any of the wild bugs that have now been fixed in The Sims 4? What do you make of the latest expansion pack? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!

