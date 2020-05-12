Skate 4 Trends After Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remasters Announcement
Today, Tony Hawk and Activision announced remakes/remasters of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, which will come bundled together this September via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. As you would expect, there's a lot of nostalgic gamers and skateboarding fans buzzing on social media right now. However, not everyone is celebrating. In fact, some skateboarding fans are bummed. While it's good to see Tony Hawk's Pro Skater return after a dormancy followed by a horrible outing in the form of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5, many skateboarding fans and gamers are bummed that Skate 4 still isn't a thing.
In fact, today's announcement of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater got so many people talking about Skate 4 that it began to trend on Twitter alongside the official announcement. Included in this reaction are fans bewildered that the series hasn't been brought back. Meanwhile, others are mad, sad, and every negative emotion in-between. That said, some are hopeful this announcement -- and the buzz it's generating -- will get EA's attention, who is reportedly working on a new Skate game that isn't Skate 4.
SKATE 4 IS TRENDING BUT NOT BECAUSE OF SKATE 4
Skate 4 trending but no skate 4 😔 pic.twitter.com/g4IGeYAbQb— JFL (@jflvideos) May 12, 2020
IT'S OKAY GET IT OUT
People waiting for Skate 4 punching air right now. pic.twitter.com/8YWX7RlVHj— Choctopus 🐙 (@ChoctopusYT) May 12, 2020
IS IT FINALLY THE TIME?!?
Skate 4 fans, #THPS is back again. https://t.co/qgVAw6f1uv— Danny Peña (@godfree) May 12, 2020
COULD TONY HAWK BE THE KEY TO A NEW SKATE GAME?
What if...
This game sells so well that EA get jealous and make Skate 4? https://t.co/Pn3O7RVF67— Tobias (@tobiassoar) May 12, 2020
NO EXCUSES NOW
Hey @EASPORTS @EA dont know if you saw. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 remastered got announced today. With overwhelmingly positive feedback. Makes you think how well a Skate remaster or a Skate 4 title announcement can also do.....we're waiting. #bringbackblackbox— Ryan T. (@rtrottier92) May 12, 2020
ACTUALLY, JUST REMASTER 1, 2, AND 3
At this rate, I don't even trust @EA with Skate 4. Just re-release/remaster Skate 1, 2 and 3 for modern consoles and PC c'mon.— Keenan (@Keenanfield) May 12, 2020
IF ONLY WE HAD SKATE 4 ALREADY...
the world if we had Skate 4 pic.twitter.com/VSB4i8umiE— wong (@jacobXwong) May 12, 2020
IF/WHEN SKATE 4 GETS ANNOUNCED....
me and the boys when skate 4 drops pic.twitter.com/vK9j4t0KbU— yk me man🤹🏿♂️🏄🏾♂️🥴 (@_ASAPBOOGIE) May 12, 2020
10 YEARS
happy birthday skate 3, going strong at 10 years of age with still a pretty active player base, lets hope we get skate 4 in this decade pic.twitter.com/fyVSu9wZso— Circular sanders cause danger (@Isabelle_fan_69) May 12, 2020
IT'S PROBABLY NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN, RIGHT?
Skate 4 is probably never happening, and no I'm not okay. pic.twitter.com/eiIb7KAmGj— Mickel (@Supermegachips) May 12, 2020
Of course, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two or 47 letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Should EA bring back Skate?
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.