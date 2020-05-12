Skate 4 Trends After Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remasters Announcement

Today, Tony Hawk and Activision announced remakes/remasters of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, which will come bundled together this September via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. As you would expect, there's a lot of nostalgic gamers and skateboarding fans buzzing on social media right now. However, not everyone is celebrating. In fact, some skateboarding fans are bummed. While it's good to see Tony Hawk's Pro Skater return after a dormancy followed by a horrible outing in the form of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5, many skateboarding fans and gamers are bummed that Skate 4 still isn't a thing.

In fact, today's announcement of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater got so many people talking about Skate 4 that it began to trend on Twitter alongside the official announcement. Included in this reaction are fans bewildered that the series hasn't been brought back. Meanwhile, others are mad, sad, and every negative emotion in-between. That said, some are hopeful this announcement -- and the buzz it's generating -- will get EA's attention, who is reportedly working on a new Skate game that isn't Skate 4.