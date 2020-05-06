Pro Skater Reveals Bad News to Gamers Hoping for Skate 4

✖

For some strange reason, Electronic Arts -- popularly known as just EA -- hasn't made Skate 4, despite considerable demand and despite its desperate need for some good PR after multiple fumbles this generation. However, while EA has shown little interest in returning to the last-gen series, many have continued to hold on to the little bit of hope left that a new Skate game is currently in development at some EA studio. Unfortunately though, it looks like it's time to let go of this tiny bit of hope.

During a recent episode of The Nine Club podcast, professional skateboarder Jason Dill plainly revealed that EA recently contacted him about a Skate game, or more specifically, a new mobile port of Skate 3. And when Dill asked about Skate 4, an EA rep told him they aren't currently working on a brand new installment in the skateboarding series.

"I got a call from the EA people about 10 months ago, and they said, 'Hey, we want to talk about the Skate game,' I said, 'that's fine'."

"[They] basically said, 'We want to do a mobile version of Skate 3.' I wrote back, and I said, 'What else?"' They wrote back, "No, that's it."

Dill continued:

I wrote back, 'Hey, no big deal, but nobody wants your stupid mobile version of Skate 3. Make Skate f--king 4 already, cause just, like, do it. Just make the game and participate again. You can't level it up to the same numbers you get on other games, you do it for a cultural thing that pays you back later.'"

While this seemingly confirms we won't be seeing a new proper Skate game anytime soon, there is actually some good news here. For one, this was 10 months ago. Maybe things have changed since then. But two, and more importantly, at least EA hasn't forgotten about the series. In fact, Skate 3 Mobile will likely be a litmus test to see if Skate 4 could thrive in today's market. In the meantime, get ready to play Skate 3 again.

In other recent and related news, during the same podcast, Dill also let slip that a new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game is releasing this year.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.