Skyrim Mod Fixes Everything the Developers Didn’t

There is no doubt about it that Bethesda’s Skyrim is a stunning RPG experience. Lord knows how many hours I’ve tanked in it myself, it’s an easy narrative to get lost in and the side quests! So many side quests! Though the open-world is an incredibly immersive experience, that doesn’t mean it was without its flaws. Luckily, that’s where modders come in to save the day.

The Skyrim Supplemental Patch is here solely to target everything that the developers missed. Glitches, misplaced items, wonky physics – really, the umbrella of fixes is quite large. This is what the creator of the mod had to say about what this project covers in terms of improving the overall gameplay experience:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A comprehensive error correcting patch focusing almost entirely on object\item placement that fixes thousands of errors relating to misplaced objects. This patch has taken years to compile, and with the end of USLEEP for Legendary Edition now here, I thought it would be appropriate to offer the community this auxiliary Skyrim patch. This patch is meant to be used in conjunction with the USLEEP patch, though it does not require USLEEP.”

“The primary focus of the Skyrim Supplemental Patch is to correct objects and items that are misplaced or positioned poorly. It also fixes related issues such as ‘holes’ in the world, and gaps in terrain and the like, correcting countless such instances that still remain. The Skyrim Supplemental Patch also fixes small placement errors like those found in many light sources such as burning embers, candles and lanterns. If looked at closely, thousands of these light sources are haphazardly placed, resulting in such anomalies as floating burning embers, and embers clipping through the bowl it is supposed to be in, and floating/clipping candles, lanterns and the like. The Skyrim Supplemental Patch painstakingly fixes virtually all of these misplaced objects in the game world.

Exploring various dungeons and caves in the Skyrim World will show in many instances the numerous problems that still remain, such as walls and floors connected to the wrong roombound rendering them invisible, or open gaps that still remain where one can peer through the fabric of the world. The Skyrim Supplemental Patch fixes these numerous occurrences that still remain, correcting roombound association and properly blocking up holes.”

Clipping, phasing through solid objects – the works, all of that is included in the Supplement patch. Item ownership is also targeted with this fix for pretty much everything, including the simple act of door interaction. Though separate, these fixes may seem inconsequential, but for a game like Skyrim that relies heavily on being able to suck the player into the story with full-blown immersion, these small acts add up to a much smother experience.

You can learn more about everything exactly targeted with this mod, including how to download it, right here on Nexus Mods.