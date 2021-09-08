Batman to Partner With FaZe Clan in Upcoming DC Comic

DC announced this week some of its plans for Batman Day and other festivities to be held during the longer Batman Month, and at least one of those projects is a pretty unexpected one. The gaming organization FaZe Clan is partnering with DC for appearances in at least one Batman comic planned to release this month. Other results of the collaboration include esports jerseys and some additional merch, some of which has been teased already through a brief trailer shared alongside the announcement.

That trailer can be seen below following teasers from the FaZe Clan socials that indicated some sort of Batman team-up was coming. We see a cover for a Batman comic featuring what appears to be different members of the FaZe Clan group. Prior to that, shirts, jerseys, and other merch was shown with both the Batman and FaZe Clan logos featured.

https://twitter.com/FaZeClan/status/1435618298490675206?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Described as a “limited-edition comic,” this Batman/FaZe Clan comic will feature a select few members of the gaming organization within its pages. DC confirmed that FaZe Banks, FaZe Apex, FaZe Temperrr, FaZeRain, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Rug and FaZe Blaze will all be featured “in Super Hero form” just as the cover of the limited-edition comic suggested.

As mentioned before, this isn’t the first collaboration that might come to mind when thinking of who Batman can team up with next, but Batman’s already done some pretty expected things this year regardless. The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point crossover series was a particularly ambitious comic that brought together the Batman and Fortnite universes with a much more serious tone than expected. That series revealed new details about the setting of Fortnite overall and also set itself up for a compelling follow-up.

FaZe Clan’s also made headlines this year, though not always for positive reasons. Back in July, several members of FaZe Clan were suspended from the organization for roles they played in a cryptocurrency controversy. One of those who was suspended was FaZe Jarvis, a FaZe Clan member who was previously caught cheating in Fortnite. None of the members suspended previously were listed in the names that’ll appear in the comic.

While Batman Day is officially on September 18th, this comic will release a bit afterwards. A date of September 24th has been set for its release, so expect to see it launched then.