Sonic Mania Adventures Reveals Our First Look With New Footage

A lot of fans of the epic Sonic franchise look back on the Mania series with nothing but fondness. It’s seen a lot of success through the years so it wasn’t all that shocking to hear that there would be an animated short series on the way based on Sonic Mania Adventures.

Our first look at the upcoming series was given to us during the Gotta Go Fast: The Official Sonic the Hedgehog Panel at this year’s SXSX. You can check out our first look at the footage in the video at the top of the article to get hyped with the rest of us about SEGA’s latest announcement.

The new animated series is set to be five episodes long and will have the same folks that worked on Sonic Mania’s opening cinematic behind the scenes. The original Sonic Mania composer is also attached to this mini-project, so fans will once again get to hear that familiar sound that Tee Lopez is known for.

Each episode will sync up to create a larger narrative and it will see the return of more than a few familiar faces. We’ll obviously our buddy Sonic once more, given the franchise, but we’ll also see Miles ‘Tails’ Prower and Knuckles the Echidna once more as well. The kicker? SEGA said during the panel that there won’t be any dialogue in the first three episodes. Other than that, the details are scarce at this time.

The Sonic Mania Adventures series will be free on YouTube with the first episode slated to release next month. Following the April debut, each episode will be spaced out to hit an every month mark with the finale airing sometime in August. Makes sense when you think about when Sonic Mania Plus is set to launch, but man – it’s hard to be patient sometimes!

