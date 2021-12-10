Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Director Reacts to Sexy Knuckles Going Viral

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 made its big debut at The Game Awards, and fans were hyped to see Sonic teaming up with Tails as well as the return of Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik. That said, one of the biggest reactions was saved for everyone’s favorite Echidna Knuckles, who came in like a wrecking ball and knocked Sonic for a loop in the new footage. That wasn’t all fans were talking about though, as this was the first time fans heard Idris Elba’s voicing of Knuckles, and as soon as they heard it the topic of Sexy Knuckles started trending all over social media. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to director Jeff Fowler about his reaction to the Sexy Knuckles trend, and it wasn’t something he foresaw happening when the trailer hit.

“Oh my gosh. There are some things you just can’t anticipate,” Fowler said. “I love it so much, and my wife just loves it so much. Last night, she’s literally just passing me her phone and just pulling up all these sexy Knuckles. It’s hilarious and wonderful and perfect. So yeah. No one could have expected that that would be a line of conversation happening out there, but I’m very glad that it is.”

It’s cemented in stone that Idris Elba cannot sound awesome, and him voicing Knuckles is no different. Seriously, I won’t ever hear Knuckles the same way, and fans are clearly digging what Elba is doing with the character. This is only a preview of what the trending topics will be when the movie hits I’m sure, so Sonic fans better get prepared!

You can find the official description for Sonic The Hedgehog 2 below.

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 hits theaters on April 8th, 2022.

