Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Drops On Digital, 4K UHD Blu-ray Pre-Orders Are Live

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is the highest grossing video game movie of all-time at the at the domestic box office, and, starting today, you don't even need to visit the theater to watch it. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now streaming on Paramount+ and can be purchased on Digital via platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

As far as Blu-ray is concerned, you'll be able to own Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on 4K UHD Blu-ray / Digital and Blu-ray / Digital starting on August 9th, and pre-orders are live now. Details about your options can be found below along with information on the special features.

Fans that order the 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be treated to nearly an hour of bonus features, which includes an exclusive animated short entitled "Sonic Drone Home" featuring Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles.

"Produced by Paramount Pictures in association with SEGA Sammy Group; an Original Film/ Marza Animation Planet/ Blur Studio production, the world's favorite blue hedgehog is back for next-level adventure featuring the all-star cast of James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey."

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles (Idris Elba), in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands."