Awesome Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Art Reimagines the Poster in Sonic Mania Style

Paramount released an awesome new poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 last month, featuring the majority of the film’s cast. While Sonic fans really seem to like the poster as is, artist @TheRyanarchy on Twitter decided to create his own spin, bringing in classic Sonic designs based on the video games. The artist says the piece was inspired by the art of Tyson Hesse, who worked on the cut scenes for Sonic Mania, as well as IDW’s Sonic the Hedgehog comics. The result is a stunning piece, and it’s one that longtime Sonic fans will definitely want to see for themselves!

The art by @TheRyanarchy can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheRyanarchy/status/1499896495495073793

While the image above features designs inspired by Hesse’s style, @TheRyanarchy did an awesome job creating new looks for Tom and Maddie Wachowski that fit with the rest. Unsurprisingly, the art has garnered a lot of praise online, and one of the movie’s cast members even weighed in! Agent Stone actor Lee Majdoub might not be on the real poster or on the piece by @TheRyanarchy, but that didn’t stop him from showing his love for the image. It’s definitely a testament to the artwork, and it’s great to see how positive the response has been.

With one month to go, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The first film was one of the few box office success stories of 2020, and it was a big hit with fans of the games, in particular. However, the first movie predominantly focused on Sonic and Dr. Robotnik, with Tails making a small cameo at the end. The sequel will bring back Sonic’s sidekick, while introducing Knuckles. With so many major characters from the games appearing, it makes sense to see fan art blending the two Sonic worlds together. Fans will have to see for themselves if Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sticks the landing when it arrives in theaters on April 8th. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

What do you think of this take on the poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments orshare your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!