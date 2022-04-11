Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s Jim Carrey Tells Kid Reporters He “Could Get Lucky” and Beat Sonic

Dr. Robotnik hasn’t had the best track record when it comes to defeating his chief rival, and it seems his streak of bad luck might continue in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment‘s kid reporters Lyla and Luna, Jim Carrey was grilled about his many failures to defeat Sonic. Carrey was told that he’s “never gonna win,” but the Dr. Robotnik actor refused to concede defeat, stating that there remains a chance that he could somehow find victory over his longtime enemy.

“Don’t you count on that. I have some evil plans that you won’t even be able to conceive of in your tiny human mind. I could get lucky. He could trip. Imagine if he just tripped going that fast,” said Carrey.

Carrey clearly has a lot of passion for Dr. Robotnik, and it really shows in interviews like this one. Some Sonic fans were understandably skeptical when the actor was first cast in the role, but Carrey has clearly embraced the character, as well as his place in the Sonic franchise. The interview also has a number of fun callbacks to Carrey’s other films, including Dumb and Dumber, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Carrey’s Robotnik will get another rematch against Sega’s blue blur. Carrey recently stated that he is considering retiring from acting, and Paramount has no plans to recast the character, should he choose not to return for the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The Sega games and comics have introduced a number of other Sonic villains over the years, so it’s possible they could take center stage in the next film, and in the Knuckles spin-off series. Of course, it seems like a safe bet they won’t find success against Sonic either, but you never know!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now in theaters. Readers can check out all of ourprevious coverage of the film right here.

Have you seen Sonic the Hedgehog 2 yet? Do you think Dr. Robotnik will ever find success against Sonic?