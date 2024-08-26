Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Announces First Trailer Release Date

After rumors began to circulate over the last few days, it has been confirmed that the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on Tuesday, August 26th. Paramount made the announcement today via a series of images shared to the official Sonic Twitter account. These images feature images of Sega characters projected on buildings around the world, in locations like Dallas, Tokyo, Frankfurt, and New York City. Sonic and Doctor Robotnik both feature prominently, as does Shadow the Hedgehog. Fans have been wondering for months now when the trailer would be released, and it looks like the hype cycle is about to begin!

An image of Shadow’s face projected in New York City can be found below.

We’ve long known that Shadow will have a major role to play in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and these teasers show how the character will be used in the film’s promotion. Knuckles got the big push last time around, and it looks like Shadow is going to be all over the place this time! While Paramount has just begun to build hype for the new movie, Sega started things off several months ago, when it proclaimed 2024 the “Year of Shadow.” Sega has spent the last few months building up the character in various ways, from a tour featuring a replica of Shadow’s motorcycle, to a new LEGO set. There’s even Sonic x Shadow Generations, a new video game coming out for multiple platforms on October 25th.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was released back in 2020, and the series has become a major success story for Paramount ever since. The first two movies have raked in more than $720 million combined at the global box office. That would be impressive enough on its own, but this year also saw the Sonic Cinematic Universe expanded with a live-action Knuckles series. That show set new streaming records for Paramount+, and gave audiences a chance to learn more about how things have progressed since the previous movie. It remains to be seen whether Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be able to continue this string of successes, but we’ll have a better idea when the first trailer drops!

