Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Trailer Rumored to Drop Very Soon

Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie is scheduled to be in theaters in just a couple of months on December 20th, but so far, we’ve only gotten just a few teasers for the movie. Some of those came from the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but the Knuckles TV show that aired on Paramount+ didn’t really do much to offer any insights into what’s coming in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Just one title reveal trailer has been shared thus far (spoiler: it’s called Sonic the Hedgehog 3), but according to some new rumors, our Sonic the Hedgehog 3 drought may be coming to an end soon.

That’s because, according to these new rumors, a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer is dropping next week. There’s been some talk about whether it would be released in August or September as well as during months prior, but according to insider DanielRPK, the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer will release on August 27th.

Now, before anyone gets too excited about the next Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer and considers this date a surefire thing, it’s worth pointing out that leakers and insiders — including DanielRPK — have put forward release months for the next trailer in the past with those months come and gone and nothing to show for them already. However, many of those guesses have been tied to broad, monthly releases as opposed to a specific date like this latest rumor, so there could be some more truth behind this date compared to past predictions.

As for what we do know about the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, we know that it’s already wrapped filming as of March. We also know that Shadow the Hedgehog will be a prime focus of the movie just like Knuckles was in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. While Idris Elba plays Knuckles, it’s been reported that Shadow the Hedgehog will be played by Keanu Reeves, though we haven’t heard anything of the sort from Paramount yet. The next trailer to come out for the movie will presumably feature Shadow more, so perhaps we’ll get an answer then.

Sega has already announced plans for even more Shadow the Hedgehog events and celebrations given that this is the “Year of Shadow,” so aside from the movie, Shadow fans can expect to see even more of the hedgehog throughout the rest of the year.