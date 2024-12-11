Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Promotion Brings Back “Ugly Sonic” as an Official Ugly Christmas Sweater

In 2019, Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog. The trailer immediately became the stuff of internet legend, thanks to a hideous take on the character that has been lovingly referred to as “Ugly Sonic.” Reaction to Sonic’s initial design from that trailer was so bad that Paramount decided to redesign the character ahead of the film’s release. The final result might have saved the movie, which has now spawned a three-film franchise. It seems Paramount is now ready to laugh at Ugly Sonic, as the company has revealed an Ugly Sonic Christmas sweater which will be offered exclusively through a special giveaway.

The sweater is part of the 12 Hours of Sonic giveaway, during which Paramount will be giving away a number of different prizes in celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The sweater is one of the big highlights, but additional prizes will include the Sonic popcorn container, prints and posters signed by Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves. You can also win chili dog flavored candy canes, which are even grosser when you account for the fact that they have a blue and white color pattern. Readers can sign up for the giveaway right here, and a trailer showcasing the Ugly Sonic Christmas sweater can be found below.

Not only does the trailer feature an image of the Ugly Sonic Christmas sweater, it also features some footage from the original cut of the movie. Sonic fans might also note that Paramount used the Coolio song “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was featured in the first trailer for the original Sonic the Hedgehog movie. That attention to detail is pretty great to see, and did not go unnoticed by fans. While this marks one of the few times Ugly Sonic has been acknowledged by Paramount over the last 5 years, it’s worth noting that the “character” did make an appearance in Disney’s Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, where he was voiced by Tim Robinson.

The Ugly Sonic Christmas sweater says a lot about how far the Sonic movie franchise has come in the last 5 years. The original design was so bad that it could have tanked the series before it even started, and now not only is it being used to promote the new movie, it’s actually being embraced by Sonic fans! Reaction to the sweater has been overwhelmingly positive, with many fans not only sharing their approval, but also complimenting the team promoting the movie. While everyone is still happy the design didn’t make it into the movie, it’s now getting embraced in a weird way. Unfortunately, it sounds like this sweater will only be offered through the giveaway, so hopefully it ends up in the hands of some passionate Sonic fans!

