Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Trailer Reveals Surprise Character Also Played by Jim Carrey

With the new Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer out today, we’ve finally gotten confirmation of the Shadow the Hedgehog 3 voice actor with Keanu Reeves heard lending his voice to the character. Others like Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey naturally returned as Sonic the Hedgehog, Knuckles, and Tails, respectively, but we also got to see Jim Carrey reprising his role as Dr. Robotnik following a period of uncertainty regarding whether or not Carrey would go on to play the role (or any roles in movies, for that matter).

But in addition to Carrey returning as Dr. Robotnik with Lee Majdoub’s Agent Stone helping him get his iconic look back, it also seems that Carrey will be playing not just one but two roles in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie. Towards the very end of the trailer, we see another character show up: Gerald Robotnik. That character is Dr. Robotnik’s grandfather, and while it’s not outright confirmed in the trailer that he’s being played by Carrey as well, the mannerisms and the voice give away the fact that Carrey does seem to be playing both characters in the movie.

You can see Gerald Robotnik seemingly being played by Carrey in the trailer above as the two characters reunite and interact with one another with a still from the trailer below showing how Carrey was transformed to play yet another Robotnik.

Jim Carrey also seemingly plays Gerald Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

While this surprise, dual appearance of Carrey as the Robotniks in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was miraculously kept under wraps prior to the trailer releasing, there were those who speculated in the past that Gerald Robotnik may make an appearance in the movie given that it’s largely about Shadow the Hedgehog. There were even those who speculated that Carrey would indeed play both roles, and it seems as though they were corect.

Who Is Gerald Robotnik?

Gerald Robotnik is the grandfather of Dr. Robotnik, but he’s also the grandfather of Maria, a character who’ll unfortunately have a major role in the movie if Shadow’s story is any indication of what’s to come. Gerald’s story is a bit more tragic than Dr. Robotnik’s given that he’s the creator of Shadow the Hedgehog and ultimately turned against humanity despite being a renowned and respected scientist as opposed to Dr. Robotnik who’s pretty much solely focused on world domination.

Dr. Robotnik’s grandfather Gerald inspired him in his scientific endeavors as seen by the respect he has for him in the trailer, but this reveal also signals a pretty big deviation from the Sonic and Shadow stories we know. After the world’s perception of Gerald soured and his research became more dangerous, Gerald was eventually executed, a rather grim end for a character in an otherwise upbeat franchise.

So, the fact that Gerald is alive and meeting not only his grandson, Dr. Robotnik, but presumably other characters like Shadow the Hedgehog and more lead to tons of questions. Given that this is just the first trailer that we’ve gotten, Sonic the Hedgehog fans at least have plenty of chances to get answers before Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releases on December 20th.