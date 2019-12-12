Sonic the Hedgehog Releases New Holiday Animated Short

Sega has released a new Sonic the Hedgehog animated short in the vein of its previous entries, Sonic Mania Adventures and Team Sonic Racing: Overdrive, that brings to animated life the posters from the Sonic Adventure series of games by sending Chao to space. The brief video, which you can watch above, is extremely adorable.

The plot of the short is relatively simple: Sonic visits the iconic Chao Gardens, but the real star here is a dreaming (and sleepwalking) Chao that is imagining a breakneck space battle while causing a ruckus in real life. Sonic must race around to prevent any unfortunate happenings, but that doesn’t stop the unintentionally mischievous Chao from taking on the villainous Dr. Eggman — and wrecking Sonic’s nose!

Brace for impact as forces collide in “Chao In Space”! Don’t worry – you’re (probably) not dreaming. It’s our little gift to you, and we hope you like it. Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/bcgRrwJr9J — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) December 12, 2019

This likely isn’t the only new Sonic the Hedgehog content to drop today, as it’s been teased and hinted at that something related to the Blue Blur will make an appearance at The Game Awards tonight. Whether that’s related to the upcoming movie or something else remains to be seen.

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

The “Chao In Space” animated short marks just the latest animated short to come out of Sega after the web series Sonic Mana Adventures and Team Sonic Racing: Overdrive. Sonic the Hedgehog, the upcoming movie, is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.