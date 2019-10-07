Maybe Don’t Drink Sonic the Hedgehog’s Protein Shake

While it might most recently be known for the poorly received reveal of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film, the classic gaming franchise has historically also been known for its engaging social media presence. This is really just a complicated way of saying: sometimes the Sonic the Hedgehog social folks do a good tweet. Unfortunately, today is not an example of one of those, and is instead and textbook example of a good bad tweet in the form of a suggested protein shake.

As you might know, protein shakes are common drinks for those folks working out, and so to promote the upcoming video game Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 — which will see the iconic characters from both franchises playing against each other at a digital version of the Olympics — the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account shared a horrifying recipe, and photo, for a very specific kind of protein shake. We are using the term “protein shake” here loosely, and so was Sonic the Hedgehog based on the ingredients.

The recipe, which you can check out below, calls for five hot dogs, one can of chili, two scoops of protein powder, one cup of shredded cheese, and five ice cubes. If that list of ingredients doesn’t turn you off, the photo included below of what is ostensibly this recipe in action very well might.

Less than one month until the games with #MarioandSonic! We’re drinking these three times a day to ensure we are at peak fitness. pic.twitter.com/PNvrXsrDXk — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 7, 2019

To be clear: I am no protein shake expert. Maybe, somehow, this is totally legit. That does not, however, make it any less objectively disgusting. I mean, just look at that cheese on top. You’ll never convince me that’s actually a good idea.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is scheduled to release for Nintendo Switch on November 5th. The game marks the latest collaboration between the two iconic characters in Olympics-branded outings. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.