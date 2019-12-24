New Sonic the Hedgehog Teaser Trailer Released

Paramount Pictures has released a new Sonic the Hedgehog teaser trailer right in time for the holidays. More specifically, the new 20-second short comes way of Paramount Australia (via Tails’ Channel) and features a new look at the 2020 movie. Of course, given its length its more promotional than revealing, but if you’ve been starving to see just a little bit more blue hedgehog then it should hit the spot. Further, as many fans have pointed out, it has a quick scene featuring an especially cute Sonic, which isn’t something I thought I would be typing about today. It also seemingly has a very irate Sonic as well, or maybe that’s just how Mr. Needlemouse looks when he’s determined.

Captain Sonic’s pissed af and coming to harm you pic.twitter.com/3SiWW8WZ4s — Jingle Jamo (Commissions open) (@Jamo_ART) December 24, 2019

The little girl gives him the shoes!? The trainers will hold meaning to sonic in this universe!? pic.twitter.com/LeD8iyoJih — JJ (@Apple0oza) December 23, 2019

Nope, wrong. In the scene where Sonic is hiding from the drones on the trailer. You can see he’s wearing completely different shoes. — TheBlueHipster (@bluehipsterAJ) December 23, 2019

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear when Paramount will release the movie’s next proper trailer, but it should be soon given that its release is only a couple of months away.

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to premiere on February 14, 2020, aka Valentines Day. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the highly-anticipated movie be sure to peep all of our previous and all of our extensive coverage of the film by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be seeing the blue hedgehog in theaters come February or will you wait to see the memes first?