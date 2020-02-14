Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Want The Rock to Voice Knuckles in the Sequel
Knuckles the Echidna is supposed to be in the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie if recent rumors are to be believed, and people want Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to voice the character. Perhaps those fan castings were already afoot in the thriving Sonic the Hedgehog fandom prior to these rumors, but the suggestions from the community to have The Rock – or a few other popular actors that have been named – voice the character are louder now than ever before.
Besides being a fan-favorite and a household name, The Rock’s had no shortage of diverse roles in both live-action and animated movies, so it makes sense that he’d jump to the front of the wishlists for actors who could voice Knuckles. Those in favor of the idea who expressed their opinions online felt that the two would be a smart match both in terms of the voice and the personality The Rock could lend to Knuckles.
To back up the claims, people pointed to The Rock’s role of Maui in Disney’s Moana as evidence. Maui may not have been the protagonist of Moana, but he was a favorite from the film regardless due in no small part to The Rock’s performance.
Other than The Rock, some other common casing requests from fans like Keanu Reeves made appearances in the social media discussions after the rumors started circulating.
Though other characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe made appearances in the first movie, Knuckles was not among them. Director Jeff Fowler said the team wanted to “keep it simple” in the first film to avoid bringing in too many characters and wanted to instead focus on Sonic and Robotnik.
The sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog won’t be out for a while, so we’ll have to look to reactions and fans’ requests like the ones below to hold us over until casting decisions are announced.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to release on April 8, 2022.
The Fan Castings Begin
Like and retweet if you agree that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson should voice knuckles in the sequel to the Sonic the hedgehog movie.#SonicMovie2 #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/p6PUIoEfvc— AspieTree (@AspieTree25) December 23, 2020
Not a Bad Theory
Calling it right now, Tails will be voiced by one of the Stranger Things kids, and Knuckles by a pro-wrestler, if not the rock, if he isn't already in the movie on-camera as the president.— Chris Niosi (@Kirbopher) December 23, 2020
Just a Reminder
Reminder that Dwayne The Rock Johnson is the PERFECT casting choice for Knuckles: pic.twitter.com/ZbuoqkrIDx— SpeedSuperSonic (@RicFromSSS) December 23, 2020
The Only Way
The Rock has to play as knuckles, it’s the only way it will work— 🛸💫👽ブルーレイ👽💫🛸 (@JAKANGG) December 23, 2020
Starting the Petitions Early
Since it’s confirmed that Knuckles is gonna be in the Sonic Movie 2, I want a petition for him to be voiced by Dwayne Johnson. #SonicMovie #SonicMovie2 pic.twitter.com/yRfVvVVovl— 🎄❄️ AfterLife457 ❄️🎄(CEO of the #SonicMovie) (@AfterLi51707799) December 23, 2020
A Perfect Choice
I was kinda iffy at first on the idea but hearing this The Rock is the perfect choice to play Knuckles if they’re gonna get a celebrity voice. https://t.co/ZZuLrHVlUu— I Can’t See Your Christmas Spirit 🎄 (@_BlindNostalgia) December 23, 2020
Hoping for The Rock
I’m so hyped to see Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2!
I hope he will be voiced by Dwayne the Rock Johnson— ❄️☃️ScorbunnyDream MAJOR CARTOON,ANIME,GAMES FAN 🎄 (@ScorbunnyD) December 23, 2020
What About Keanu Reeves?
Keanu reeves for knuckles— The Enthusiast ‼️📚 (@farhan__mehmood) December 23, 2020
Maybe Dan Green?
To be honest, I wasn't surprised that Knuckles was going to be in Sonic 2.
Biggest question marks is: What's his role in the story? And who's gonna voice him? (The Rock would be perfect for the role if we're going the Hollywood way, Dan Green if video games). https://t.co/Z3IO6Dhfv5— Eric Nason (@ELN891) December 23, 2020
Another Vote for Keanu
All the Knuckles, please (also, Keanu Reeves as the character's voice)! #SonicTheHedgehog #Sonic #Knuckles https://t.co/UCai0mUuZF— .W nuahS (@pseudoshaun) December 23, 2020