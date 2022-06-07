Sonic Frontiers Animated Special Revealed

✖

Over the last few years, Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been treated to a number of animated shorts based on new games. It seems that will be the case again this year, when Sonic Frontiers releases. During today's Sonic Central presentation, Sega revealed that a special centered around Knuckles will be released. The company did provide a brief snippet from the special, which showed Knuckles and the Master Emerald in a location from the game. Sega has already confirmed that Knuckles and the Chaos Emeralds will appear in Sonic Frontiers, so this short could provide some background for the game's story.

Readers interested in seeing this footage can find it around the 8:58 mark in the video embedded below.

Sega has previously released animated specials based on games such as Sonic Mania, Team Sonic Racing, and Sonic Colors Ultimate. In an interview with ComicBook.com last year, Sega of America associate production manager Jasmin Hernandez hinted that we could see more projects from the animation team, and that clearly proved to be the case! Hopefully this one will prove just as enjoyable as those previous shorts.

Sonic Frontiers is an upcoming game from Sonic Team. As the first wholly new project from the studio since 2017's Sonic Forces, there's a lot of pressure on Sega to get Sonic Frontiers right. Sonic's star power has greatly increased thanks to the success of the two Paramount films, but it's been a while since the character has appeared in a well-regarded game. Sonic Frontiers looks like a promising new direction for the series, but fans have expressed some concerns with the gameplay showcased thus far. The game's open world environments could be a great way for players to experience Sonic's speed, but we'll just have to wait and see if Sonic Frontiers can deliver on its potential!

Sonic Frontiers will release later this year on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out our coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Sonic Frontiers? Are you excited for this new animated special? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!