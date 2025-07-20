Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Freebie Is an Old-School Throwback for Sega Fans

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is set to be released later this year, and when it arrives, Sonic the Hedgehog fans can expect plenty of callbacks to older games. One such game is Sonic Riders, which was released nearly two decades ago on GameCube, PS2, Xbox, and PC. Since CrossWorlds was announced in 2024, fans have spotted a number of callbacks to Sonic Riders, including the presence of Jet the Hawk, and the return of Extreme Gear. Now Sega has announced a freebie for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds that’s yet another callback, and Sonic Riders fans are going to want to claim it while it’s available.

Sega has announced that the Blue Star Extreme Gear will be made available in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Originally introduced in Sonic Riders, the Blue Star was specifically tailored for Sonic by Tails. The design proved to be pretty popular with Sonic fans, and the Blue Star has made several appearances in video games and comics over the last 19 years. Now the Blue Star is coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, but it will only be available to those who sign up for a Sega Account. A trailer showcasing the Blue Star in both games can be found in the Bluesky post below.

Ready, set, go! Receive the Blue Star, a classic Extreme Gear from Sonic Riders, for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds when you sign up for SEGA Account and link your platform!Join now: sega-account.com (Available in selected regions. Regional age restrictions may apply.) — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic-official.bsky.social) 2025-07-17T19:07:27.127Z

The Sega Account system launched earlier this year, first offering free content in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Sega has been expanding the offerings since then, in games like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance and Raidou Remastered. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is the newest example, and those interested in claiming the Blue Star will have to do so through this method. The Blue Star reward will be available between September 22nd and October 30th.

From everything shown so far, it seems like Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will attempt to satisfy fans of various Sonic racing games. Sonic Riders is obviously one of those games, but Sega has frequently talked about appealing to players of Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, as well. It remains to be seen whether Sega can deliver a Sonic racing game that marries all the best elements from these past titles, but that won’t stop the developers from trying.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out how Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is shaping up. The game is set to be released September 25th most platforms. A Nintendo Switch 2 version will arrive later in the year digitally, and a physical option will be offered in early 2026. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is the big Sonic game coming out this year, but 2026 will mark the 35th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog. We don’t know if Sega has anything big planned to celebrate, but the company has already revealed a special logo, so it looks like fans should have some stuff to look forward to.

Did you play Sonic Riders back in the day? How do you feel about the callbacks to that game in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds?