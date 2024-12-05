Sonic the Hedgehog x Transformers Crossover Leaks Online

Sonic the Hedgehog is having a pretty big moment right now, thanks in large part to the success of the Paramount films. Sega has not been shy about Sonic collaborating with other brands, including a recently announced crossover with the Justice League. However, it seems a collaboration with the Transformers brand is also in the works, and will be officially revealed tomorrow. The Transformers Instagram account is teasing an announcement, but images of collaborative figures have already leaked online. Sonic Stadium has shared the images, which include a Transformer based on Sonic, and another based on Tails.

In a neat touch, the collaborative figures take a pair of vehicles associated with Sonic and Tails and allow them to transform into robotic versions of the characters. Sonic transforms into his trusty Speed Star race car, which has appeared in games like Team Sonic Racing. Meanwhile, Tails turns into his iconic Tornado plane, which has been appearing in games since Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Images of the toys can be found in the Bluesky post embedded below.

BREAKING: The first images of toys from the Transformers X Sonic collaboration have been leaked! #SonicNews An official revealed is expected tomorrow. — Sonic Stadium ✪ Sonic the Hedgehog News & Community (#SonicNews) (@sonicstadium.org) 2024-12-05T18:21:13.199Z

At this time, we don’t know if there will be accompanying fiction with these Sonic toys, or if the figures are the only thing we’re getting. Hasbro has done a lot of Transformers crossovers over the last few years, from video games like Street Fighter II and Monster Hunter, to brands like Ghostbusters and Back to the Future. The collaborative toys based on Ghostbusters and Back to the Future both received their own crossover comics, but that happened when the Transformers comic rights were still at IDW. We haven’t really seen much since the switch to Skybound, so it’s hard to say if we’ll see these Sonic designs show up anywhere else. It’s possible they could end up in some kind of video game, but that’s probably unlikely.

Since Hasbro is waiting until tomorrow to officially reveal these figures, we don’t know what price point to expect, or when pre-orders will begin. It’s possible we could see pre-orders go live on Hasbro Pulse as soon as this week, so Sonic fans excited to check these out should keep their eyes open. We also don’t know if these are going to be the only collaborative figures, or if we can expect to see more. Sonic and Tails are a logical starting point, but it’s surprising that Shadow the Hedgehog has been left out. Shadow has been getting a lot of new merchandise this year, and he would make sense since he has a vehicle closely associated with him. A figure of Shadow that turns into the Dark Rider motorcycle would be an easy sell, but we’ll have to see if Hasbro and Sega have anything else planned!

What do you think of these Sonic x Transformers collaborative toys? Do you think we'll see any kind of fiction or content related to the crossover?