Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings Brings Back a Long-Missing Sega Character

At Anime Expo 2024, attendees got their first look at Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings, a new animated prelude to the upcoming game. Sega only offered a short trailer for the animated special, but it had a lot for fans to be excited about. The trailer begins with Shadow the Hedgehog lamenting his inability to cure Maria Robotnik of her terminal illness. Suddenly, an explosion rocks Space Colony Ark, heralding the arrival of a long-missing character from Sonic the Hedgehog lore: Emerl! Emerl appears to be after Gerald Robotnik, and Shadow quickly takes off after the robot to protect Maria’s grandfather.

For those unfamiliar with Emerl, the character debuted in Sonic Battle, a title originally released on Game Boy Advance back in 2003. In that game, Emerl is revealed to be an ancient robot created more than 4,000 years ago. The robot started out as a horrible instrument of destruction, but Gerald Robotnik gave it a soul based on that of Maria. Decades later, it was rediscovered by Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik, and it ended up befriending Sonic.

At this time, we don’t know why Emerl is back, but his presence in the Dark Beginnings anime is pretty surprising! The character has been referenced only a few times over the last two decades, but has been largely forgotten since Sonic Battle. However, one theory starting to circulate on social media is that Emerl could be the fourth playable character Sega has been teasing for Sonic x Shadow Generations. We know that the Shadow storyline will explore the character’s past, and since Emerl is a part of that past (and has a connection to Maria) he would make a lot of sense to bring back as a secondary character.

At this time, readers should keep in mind that this is just speculation, but it’s great to see Sega reviving a long forgotten Sonic character. The Dark Beginnings anime does not currently have a release schedule, but Sonic x Shadow Generations is coming out on October 25th. That means we should learn a lot more about Sega’s plans for Emerl soon, including whether the character will have any kind of role to play in the game, or if he’ll just be appearing in the anime.

