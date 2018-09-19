How To Pre-Order The Sony PlayStation Classic Console

Late last night, Sony announced that they will jump onto the retro mini-system bandwagon Nintendo popularized with the NES and SNES Classic consoles. Indeed, the PlayStation Classic is about to be a reality, and you can be among the first to pre-order it for $99.99 right here at Best Buy and GameStop with a release date slated for December 3rd. UPDATE: Pre-orders are also live at Walmart. UPDATE 2: Pre-orders are live on Amazon.

The PlayStation Classic will come pre-loaded with 20 classic titles including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms. At this point, those are the only games that Sony has confirmed for the console, so expect additional announcements as we get closer to the release date. Via the PlayStation Blog:

“The mini console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation, and it emulates the original’s look and feel by featuring similar controllers and packaging. Long-time fans will appreciate the nostalgia that comes with rediscovering the games they know and love, while gamers who might be new to the platform can enjoy the groundbreaking PlayStation console experience that started it all. All of the pre-loaded games will be playable in their original format.”

We also know that the system will include an HDMI cable, a USB cable, and two controllers. Note the lack of an AC adapter – we’ve reached out to Sony about this issue, and will provide an update when it becomes available.



Given the mayhem surrounding the NES and SNES Classic releases, we highly suggest taking advantage of this opportunity to pre-order while you can – especially since the release date falls so close to Christmas. Amazon tends to be slow with these kinds of releases, but when the console does arrive, it will likely be available here. You should also keep tabs on Walmart and Target for additional pre-order stock.

