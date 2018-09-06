Sony Hosting ‘Spider-Man’ Launch Party This Thursday, Giving Out PS4 Pro Systems

You’ve already seen our stellar review of Spider-Man for PlayStation 4, which means it’s not too long now before you’ll be able to play the web-slinger’s latest (and perhaps greatest) triumph. But why just celebrate by looking at a clock when Sony has a huge launch party in store?

The publisher announced the details in a new PlayStation Blog post, as part of its debut of its Countdown To Launch program, which will be held for particular game launches this season, running from today through November 6. You can see an advertisement for the program above, which teases giveaways, behind-the-scenes looks at upcoming releases and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Spider-Man launch night livestream will kick off on September 6 at 7:30 PM PDT, which can be seen here. Here’s a description of what fans can expect from the event.

“Tune in to our live stream on September 6th. We’ll chat with the game developers behind Marvel’s Spider-Man. Special guests include key team members from Insomniac Games, such as Creative Director Bryan Intihar, Lead Writer Jon Paquette, Studio Art Director Jacinda Chew, as well as Marvel Games’ Executive Creative Director Bill Rosemann. We’ll show you some new game demos, new videos, and a behind-the-scenes look at development, and give a special sneak peek from the upcoming Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse…. so don’t miss it!” the description reads.

In addition, Sony will be giving out a free theme to all players, and also provide the opportunity to win some seriously cool prizes, including a limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro Spider-Man bundle, as well as a swag bundle giveaway that includes collectible Funko Pop Spider-Man figurines, as well as the game’s original soundtrack on vinyl. All you have to do is tune in, see what missions are available, and go from there!

After the livestream, you can still take advantage of the Countdown To Launch program, where you’ll score a $15 game credit by buying two games on the list in the PlayStation Store. You’ll also be able to download an exclusive Dynamic theme as well.

It sounds like the party’s really kicking off with Spider-Man this year. Can’t wait to see what happens next when the game arrives on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.