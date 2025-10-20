Sony Upgrades PlayStation Store With Long Overdue Feature

Sony has upgraded the PlayStation Store with a long overdue feature. It has been almost 20 years since the launch of the PS Store in 2006 alongside the release of the PS3. Of course, the digital storefront has evolved and improved considerablly since then, but it’s still bare bones in terms of functionality and features compared to more advance digital storefronts like Steam. And the PlayStation Store will probably never catch up to Steam in this regard, but it does have a new little feature PS4 and PS5 users will appreciate.

Those who boot up the PlayStation Store, as of today, may notice that it now shows the lowest price of a game in the last 30 days during a sale, which in turns gives PS4 and PS5 users immediate information on whether the current price point is a good deal or if it’s better to try and wait for its next discount. In turn, this feature should help PlayStation fans save money. That said, there is still room for improvement.

A Major Issue

This is a nice addition, but it doesn’t go far enough for the simple fact that 30 days doesn’t date back far enough. In fact, PS4 and PS5 games don’t often even go on sale twice within 30 days. That said, this is still undeniably a step in the right direction, and confirms that Sony is still thinking of ways to make the PlayStation Store more consumer friendly.

A Better Alternative

In the meantime, there are better alternatives for tracking this type of information. There are sites like PSPrices and DekuDeals, which offer far more extensive information regarding pricing history to help inform your purchase. And this is probably why Sony is aiming to add some of this functionality to the PlayStation Store, to increase time used on it, which is being chipped away by these superior third-party sites.

This is now the second substantial upgrade to PlayStation Store after Sony added a feature from Steam earlier this month. There is clearly more emphasis being put on improving PSN than normal, but it is unclear to what end. Meanwhile, those who do not check the PlayStation Store regularly may not know that there are currently a trio of AAA PS5 games that normally cost $70 on sale for just $7.

