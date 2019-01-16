Soulja Boy Is Now Asking for Donations for His Consoles, Fans Aren’t Having It

Rapper Soulja Boy – despite a massive shut down notice from Nintendo – is continuing to push his luck all in the name of his expensive knock-off consoles to which even his loyal fans are calling him out for the property infringement. Still, he refuses to move on and is now asking for help from those fans in the way of donations.

All my fans send me something //t.co/2IOlL7tKV3 I will pick a random donator who sends the largest donation and give you a free SouljaWatch and SouljaConsole tweet me when your done! — Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) January 14, 2019

The rapper took to his Twitter to share his Cash.me link where he mentioned he “will pick a random donator who sends the largest donation and give you a free SouljaWatch and SouljaConsole tweet me when your done!”

Unfortunately for him, his fans just aren’t having it and continue to roast the console “connoisseur” about his repeatedly failing venture:

Souljaboy out here asking for donations pic.twitter.com/BypP5hxKpp — Adam 🌚 (@AdamFlindelli) January 14, 2019

Might wanna go on that b2k tour after all pic.twitter.com/VqU6VnvWq2 — Pilot Jones (@kuyeko_bota) January 14, 2019

“random donator” who sends the “largest donation” :thinking: — Shane / Shibby (@Shane) January 15, 2019

Are you for fuckin real? Beggin for cash cause you can’t make a product. Found “your” game console on aliexpress. Stop scamming people with dropship trash pic.twitter.com/pcaPK7G1J2 — Kadin (@fobia7teen) January 14, 2019

It will be interesting to see what happens next, especially since Soulja Boy has mentioned in the past that he has “big plans” for his gaming goals in the future. Whether or not his growing line will eventually catch up to him remains to be seen, but if Nintendo is stepping up, it’s only a matter of time before other companies follow suit – even more so now that he just recently released a new system design that looks exactly like the PlayStation Vita.

Thoughts on these “new” systems from the rapper? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!