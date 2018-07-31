South Park: The Fractured But Whole’s DLC Launches With a NSFW Trailer

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for South Park: The Fractured But Whole’s DLC called Bring the Crunch, and just like the rest of the game’s previews, it’s better watched away from any who’d find its contents questionable.

That’s what we’ve grown to expect from South Park and by extension the brand’s games including The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole, and the Bring the Crunch DLC’s trailer doesn’t’ disappoint. It’s got your favorite characters from the South Park series taking on their superhero alter-egos, this time going up against various monsters that parody horror films like the Friday the 13th franchise and more. The DLC even sends players to a stereotypical summer camp setting where you’ll find all of these monsters as well as some new heroes.

“In Bring the Crunch, your newest buddy, Mint-Berry Crunch, aka Bradley Biggle, aka Gok-zarah, has just arrived from his home planet of Kokujon with the tremendous power of mint and berries,” the post that announced the release date of the DLC summarized. “Meanwhile, an idyllic summer at Lake Tardicaca turns into a nightmare when the camp counselors go missing. With the fate of summer camp in jeopardy, Fastpass sends out a Coonstagram distress signal. Team up with FastPass, Doctor Timothy, Professor Chaos and the newest member of the Coon & Friends, Mintberry Crunch, to save summer camp.”

Lake Tardicaca is open for business. Play the new Bring the Crunch DLC in South Park the Fractured But Whole, out now! Learn more here >> https://t.co/SWsroql89T || pic.twitter.com/LxEwxXgHZN — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 31, 2018

As the trailer previewed, you’ll also be able to adopt the powers of a new class called the “Final Girl.” Playing off of the horror movie trope of films coming down to one last protagonist who’s facing off against of whatever monster or killer that’s antagonizing them. Once you use these powers to complete the tasks that the DLC introduces, you’ll be able to use the Final Girl class outside of the DLC content as well.

“Players will also be able to embrace the new Final Girl” class and overcome insurmountable odds to survive. This superhero class brings new combat tactics and traps to take down spooky enemies. After saving Lake Tardicaca, players will be able to bring their new powers and buddy to the rest of their superhero adventure.”

South Park: The Fractured But Whole’s Bring the Crunch DLC is now available for $11.99.