Rumor: South Park: The Stick Of Truth Could See A Physical Release On Consoles

The story revolving around South Park: The Stick of Truth‘s release is about as fascinating as the humorous role-playing game itself. It started out going into development over at THQ, but soon after, it shut down, and Ubisoft ended up picking up the rights to the game. And even though it took longer than expected to publish, Stick of Truth finally arrived, and became a massive hit with the fans – so much, in fact, that Ubisoft partnered up with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone yet again for last year’s The Fractured But Whole.

Anyway, the reason we brought up Stick of Truth again is because it appears to be making some form of resurgence. Following its release on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC a few years back, there appears to be a source indicating that the game is coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Our good Twitter friend Wario64 recently posted a retail listing for a physical version of South Park: The Stick of Truth on PlayStation 4, with a release date of February 13th. The listing appears over at Amazon, and while it only shows listed for PS4, there’s a good chance we’ll see it on Xbox One as well.

Now, if you’re wondering, Stick of Truth did kind of make a comeback last year, as Ubisoft offered the original game for free as part of a promotion for Fractured But Whole, where it saw its popularity rise again. So, considering it’s a finished product for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4, it wouldn’t be a total shock for Ubisoft to consider giving it a physical release.

This follows on the news that The Fractured But Whole could be arriving on Nintendo Switch, as several listings show that the foul-mouthed adventure is coming to that system as well. Stick of Truth could easily follow suit, giving Ubisoft a plentiful one-two punch of a hit for the spring season.

The publisher hasn’t commented on the listing, so it’s merely considered a rumor for now. Still, we’d be just fine seeing more South Park pop up on shelves. Mr. Hankey approved!

If you can’t wait that long, you can probably find a download code of Stick of Truth now in physical copies of Fractured But Whole for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.