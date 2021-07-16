Space Jam A New Legacy Star LeBron James Hypes Xbox Collaboration

✖

LeBron James is booting up Xbox Game Pass ahead of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The movie announced a partnership with the gaming console company earlier today as some new controllers were debuted. Warner Bros. and everyone else involved are putting on a full-court press before July 16th to make sure everyone gets out to see the long-awaited sequel. James’ family has taken much more of an interest in gaming recently. A lot of people saw his son Bronny James join Faze Clan. In a bizarre twist, the younger player actually got his first Sports Illustrated cover as a gamer rather than the basketball court like his father. Now, both of them are picking up the sticks in-between getting their shots in. Check out what James had to say about the collab down below.

I’m ready for all y’all squads on @Xbox 😤🎮💪🏾. Who’s beating me and the tunes?! 👑🥕🐰 Play @spacejammovie “The Game” first with @XboxGamePass Ultimate Perks. pic.twitter.com/jQNBYeMDXp — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 1, 2021

Check out the official description for Space Jam: A New Legacy right here: "Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event 'Space Jam: A New Legacy,' from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mash-up of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids."

"When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even 'King' James by playing the game their own way."

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theatres and HBO Max on July 16th.

