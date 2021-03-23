Spawn Mortal Kombat 11 Curse of Apocalypse Gold Label McFarlane Toys Figure Pre-Order Details

McFarlane Toys has unveiled another Spawn variant figure, and it's based on the yellow and black Curse of Apocalypse skin from Mortal Kombat 11. What's more, the figure is part of McFarlane Toys' Gold Label collection, which means that it will be a limited edition with exclusive packaging and art.

The color scheme might not be for everyone, but Spawn fans will want to take a crack at adding this figure to their collection. Unfortunately, that will be easier said than done since it will be a Walmart exclusive. In the past, exclusive McFarlane Toys figure releases have sold out lightning fast at Walmart, so you'll want to keep tabs on their McFarlane Toys page and their Collector's Shop page. The exact date and time that pre-orders will go live hasn't been announced, but they could drop any time before the release date, which is currently set for April 2021.

The Spawn Mortal Kombat 11 Curse of Apocalypse Gold Label McFarlane Toys figure stands at 7-inches tall and features up to 22 points of articulation. Accessories include a mace and a base.

In other McFarlane Toys news, the Mortal Kombat 12-inch Commando Spawn figure/statue was released earlier this month. Pre-orders are currently live here on Amazon for $39.99 with a release date set for April 30th. McFarlane Toys has also released numerous figures in their DC Multiverse Justice League Snyder Cut collection. You can check out those releases right here.

"Al Simmons, once the U.S. government’s greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men. Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness, Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of Hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight for supremacy against all Kombatants."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.