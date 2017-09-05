Spider-Man Homecoming’s Tom Holland Talks Uncharted Movie, Hopes It Will “Work Out”

We've seen a lot of delays in development for Sony's Uncharted movie, with the studio trying to find the right approach that would be fitting for the popular Naughty Dog game series. But it finally sounds like it has it figured out, with Shawn Levy (Night At the Museum) directing, and Tom Holland of Spider-Man: Homecoming playing a younger version of the adventurer. Now it's just a matter of whether it'll be worth it for the long haul.

Recently, Holland sat down with the team at JOE.ie for a video interview and briefly discussed the role while hyping Homecoming's release, and he talked about how he has high hopes for the project.

"The idea is to make an origin story for Nathan Drake, something we haven't really seen since the games take place later in his life, but at the moment this is just a conversation. I sat down with Tom Rothman and we sort of came up with this idea, and I sat down with Shawn Levy to talk about this idea, and believe me, this is something I'm very passionate about, that I would love to do, but it just depends if it's going to work out," he noted.

So it sounds like, despite Sony making the moves that it did, there's still some questioning in regards to Uncharted getting made.

The movie has certainly seen its share of speed bumps. At one point, Joe Carnahan (The A-Team) was on board, and even wrote a script that promised a new R-rated direction, instead of the usual Indiana Jones route like other adventure movies take. He eventually moved on from the project, with Levy being hired in his place. What's even more troubling is that Naughty Dog hasn't even been consulted on a script – not this one or, for that matter, any one that's been produced for the film.

Not much has been heard about the Uncharted film outside of that, even though production was reportedly set to take place sometime later this year.

Will Uncharted make its way to theaters? Right now, it appears to still be up in the air, but hope springs eternal. Meanwhile, you can check out the games on PlayStation 4 now, and The Lost Legacy arrives on August 25th.