Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: "I'm Ready" Music Video by Jaden Released

The music video for "I'm Ready" by Jaden from the soundtrack to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been released! The music video had previously been teased this weekend for an early Monday morning release, and Jaden and company have really delivered a lovely little piece of work featuring a bunch of footage taken directly from the video game, which released last week for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Notably, while most of the footage is from public trailers and the like, there a couple of little moments that might technically count as spoilers if you're the sort of person that typically avoids such things. But then again, if you don't like spoilers, why are you listening to the music from the video game anyway? The whole music video is above, and you can check out a teaser below to get a taste of what to expect.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is available for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 itself is also now available in the United States and will launch on November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

Have you already had a chance to play Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Or will you be picking it up at some later date? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!