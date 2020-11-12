Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Where Is Peter Parker?

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is finally here as the title released alongside the PlayStation 5 for both the new next-gen system as well as PlayStation 4. As has been known for some time, Miles Morales sees, well, Miles Morales taking up the Spider-Man mantle in a serious way, and Miles himself is the protagonist with Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man, playing the role of mentor. But given that the game revolves around Miles, where is Peter, exactly, during all of this? Well...

Fair warning: beyond here, there are spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Nothing that should really ruin your time with the game, mind you, but just so you are aware.

As many are likely aware by now, the video game starts off with both Miles and Peter with Miles learning the ropes to be his own sort of Spider-Man. Miles takes an oath to protect folks, and then Peter drops a bomb on him: Peter and MJ are going out of the country and will be gone for some time. MJ is attending the Symkarian Peace Talks, and Peter is tagging along as her official photographer.

And thus, Peter basically excuses himself from the game until the credits roll. He appears as holographic training bits, and there's the odd phone call when things begin to really heat up, but it's really up to Miles to figure out how to be Spider-Man and deal with the problems brewing in his neighborhood and beyond mostly by himself -- but with a little help from friends like Ganke.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is available for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 itself is also now available in the United States and will launch on November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

Have you already had a chance to play Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Or will you be picking it up at some later date? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!