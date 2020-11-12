You Really Should Play Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the heavily anticipated followup -- but still standalone -- to Marvel's Spider-Man, is finally here. It launches alongside the latest and greatest PlayStation console, the PlayStation 5. But as with many video games this year, it isn't only launching on the PS5, but is instead also launching for the PS4. If you have the opportunity, however, you really should play out Miles' story on a PS5.

That isn't to say the actual content is really any different between the two. ComicBook.com's had the opportunity to play through both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the title, and Miles Morales plays out the same way on both consoles. All of the story beats and side missions are present regardless of whether you are playing on the next-gen console or the previous one. If that's all you really want, the PS4 version is undeniably cheaper as it doesn't also require an investment in new technology.

But if you're wanting it to look the best it can and you're wanting to feel the pull of the webs on your fingertips, really feel the rumble of the subway, the PS5 is the undeniable choice. Swinging through the digital recreation of New York City on the PS5 is downright majestic, and the game's performance mode really earns its name. Again, the same story beats are presented, but none of them are conveyed with the same experience attached.

I'm not saying you should buy a PS5 to play Miles Morales right now -- honestly, recommending a purchase this big at this point in time with everything going on seems reckless at best -- but if you're going to make the plunge, and you want to see what all the console has to offer, Miles Morales should really be your first major game on it. It certainly sets a standard for what to expect for cross-gen titles going forward, which is all to say: yes, there is a difference, and yes, it does matter.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is available for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 itself is also now available in the United States and will launch on November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

Have you already had a chance to play Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Or will you be picking it up at some later date?