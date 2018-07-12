It Appears Fantastic Four Don’t Exist In The Spider-Man PS4 Universe

It appears the Fantastic Four don’t exist in the universe of upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Confirmation hasn’t been given one way or another, but we do know that the Baxter Building won’t be in the game, which does seem to indicate Thing, Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Women, and Human Torch don’t exist in said universe.

For those that don’t know: the Baxter Building, which is located in Manhattan (where the game takes place), is the HQ for the superhero team, or at least the top five floors are.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: just because the Baxter Building isn’t in the game, doesn’t mean the Fantastic Four don’t exist within the universe, and if this was in a vacuum, I would agree. But the issue is almost every other iconic superhero landmark located in the city — the Avengers Tower, Sanctum Sanctorum, Damage Control’s HQ, and the Wakandan Embassy — are in the game, just not Baxter Building. Thus, the exclusion of the Fantastic Four HQ is pretty significant, and could mean they don’t exist in the universe at all.

As for why the Baxter Building isn’t in the game, it likely has to do with the fact that a majority of the game’s development was spent under the infamous X-Men/Fantastic Four ban. This is almost definitely the reason the structure isn’t in the game, but if it isn’t in the game, does that mean the First Family of Earth don’t exist in the universe? I’m not sure, but it seems possible, if not likely.

Whether the Fantastic Four exist in Spider-Man PS4’s universe or not, we already knew they would never be in the game in any significant fashion, as Insomniac Games has already confirmed Spidey won’t be joined by other heroes. Still, a Baxter Building/Fantastic Four easter egg would have been nice.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is scheduled to release on September 7th exclusively via the PlayStation 4. For more coverage on Spidey, click here. Also, feel free to hit the comments, and let us know what you think. Do you think the Fantastic Four exist in the universe? Does it matter if they do or don’t? Let us know.