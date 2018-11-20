‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Gets a New Patch In Time For ‘Turf Wars’ DLC

Tomorrow, fans of Insomniac Games‘ epic Marvel’s Spider-Man will be able to partake in a new chapter, as the Turf Wars DLC featuring Hammerhead will be available for separate purchase, or as part of the game’s season pass. And just in time for its release, the developer has released a new patch for the game, which also fixes minor things in the game.

Dubbed Version 1.11, the patch comes in at under 250MB, while the DLC will only take up 1.9GB of hard drive space on your PlayStation 4 console. The DLC is expected to release sometime tomorrow morning, though we could see it sooner — possibly tonight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what’s been fixed with this latest patch, Insomniac Games provided a series of notes, which you can see below. It’s not highly detailed, and gives you an idea of what’s been fixed.

Addressed various additional issues in “Turf Wars” DLC pack.

New Features

Added support for The City That Never Sleeps – Turf Wars” story pack.

Added new frames and sticks to Photo Mode.

Added colored speaker’s name to subtitles.

Added options to hide the Mini-Map and Control Hints on the HUD.

Fixes & Update

Addressed an issue where the time of day would not be set properly in The Heist DLC, causing loading screen to appear over cinematics.

Addressed an issue where Miles dialogue might be delayed in The Heist DLC.

Addressed an issue where after quitting a certain ScrewBall Challenge players would have certain gadgets removed permanently.

Addressed various additional issues.

The patch should apply automatically the next time you start up the game, if it hasn’t downloaded already. Again, it’s not that big, so you shouldn’t have too long of a wait time when it comes to starting it up.

We’ll probably see one more patch roll around in December once the final DLC in The City That Never Sleeps pack becomes available, which we should have details on soon. After that, Insomniac will likely perform a few more tweaks here and there, but we probably shouldn’t expect anything major to be added to the game. Then again, with its success, who knows. We might just get a skin pack or two.

In the meantime, Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro has a whole lot to offer fans. Check out our review to see what you missed out on, and then pick up the game at retailers or on PlayStation Store now.