Spider-Man PS4 Won’t Have Any Other Heroes In It

While plenty of heroes exists in Spider-Man PS4’s universe, that’s apparently the extent of their cameos.

According to the game’s Creative Director Bryan Intihar, other heroes — such as The Avengers — won’t be seen in the game.

The news specifically comes way of Intihar’s official Twitter account, who when interacting with a fan, revealed Spidey is going to have to take down the Sinister Six all on his own.

It’s worth pointing out that while Bryan Intihar confirms that other heroes won’t be making an appearance to steal Spidey’s spotlight, he doesn’t deny that they exist within the game in some capacity.

As we have previously reported, we know heroes like Doctor Strange, Daredevil, and The Avengers exist within the game’s universe thanks to easter eggs, but it wasn’t clear whether they would make a more considerable appearance in the game. But now we have that answer.

Speaking of heroes, we also recently received confirmation that the legendary Mr. Ditkovitch will not be present in the game, which might be the saddest news of all.

While other heroes will be reserved to mere small nods and easter eggs, Marvel’s Spider-Man packs a robust villain roster, which includes Mister Negative, Shocker, Electro, Rhino, Vulture, Scorpion, and one other villain who hasn’t been revealed yet, but has been leaked.

It’s also worth noting that while no other heroes will be in the game that doesn’t mean they won’t be in DLC. Maybe Spidey will team up with Frog Man, Angar The Screamer, and Payback to take down Jack O’ Lantern or The Spot. Or, as I’ve previously suggested, Mr. Ditkovitch DLC where you collect overdue rent payments from different villains. One can dream.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4, and is poised to release on September 7th. For more on Spidey, be sure peep our previous coverage on the superhero by clicking here.

