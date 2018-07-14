Spider-Man PS4 Won’t Have Online Leaderboards

Will there be online leaderboard challenge support in PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man? No.

News of the missing feature comes way of Creative Director Bryan Intihar, who makes a habit of interacting with fans with burning questions on Twitter, and who confirmed the lack of leaderboard support in the following, definitive tweet:

No — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) July 3, 2018

As you can see, Intihar doesn’t divulge any reason why he and Insomniac Games opted to exclude the feature. And while it’s possible it could come as part of some free post-launch update, it seems unlikely. So, if you’re were looking forward to taking a shot at online leaderboards, you’re out of luck, at least at launch.

The exclusion of online leaderboards isn’t a huge surprise, but it is a little disappointing. A web-swinging online challenge where players try and swing around the city as quickly as possible does sound awesome after all. That said, will the feature’s absence be a sticking point for anyone? Probably not.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is set to release on September 7th exclusively via the PlayStation 4. Its price-point will begin at $59.99 USD.

For more on Spidey, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage on the superhero by clicking here. Or hang for a bit and hit the comments to let us know what you think about the lack of leaderboard support. Does it matter?

Be Spider-Man

After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most masterful Spider-Man you’ve ever played.

Worlds Collide

The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.

Marvel’s New York is Your Playground

The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.