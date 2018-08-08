Spider-Man PS4’s “Teen” Rating Warns of Suicide, Slow-Motion Killing, And “Designer Narcotics”

Marvel’s Spider-Man is swinging its way to PlayStation 4 next month, but before that happens, the good folk over at the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) have gone live with their rating of the game, and in turn have revealed some interesting insight into its content.

Unsurprisingly, Spidey avoided the “Mature” rating and picked up a “T” for “Teen” rating, and a warning of violence, drugs, blood, and language.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, the rating makes note of the game’s combat (which sounds like it is punctuated with some awesome slow-motion killin’), mugging, bags of rock candy (or some drug), suicide, and “designer narcotics.” Here’s the full rating summary:

“This is an action game in which players assume the role of Peter Parker/Spider Man in a fictional version of New York City. From a third-person perspective, players fight crime, swing around buildings, and engage in melee combat with various thugs. Characters mostly punch, kick, and throw each other during fights; some enemy characters also use pistols and machine guns. Combat is highlighted by realistic gunfire, screams of pain, impact sounds, and occasional slow-motion sequences. One cutscene depicts a character in the background shooting himself in the head; another cutscene depicts a mugger shooting an innocent character (just out of frame). Some missions/plotlines involve drug deals and “designer narcotics”; one scene briefly shows a duffel bag full of white packages of the drug. The word “sh*t” appears in the dialogue.”

Sounds like a Spider-Man game, mostly. Though the suicide scene sounds a little dark, not that Spider-Man can’t get dark, but that part does stick out in an otherwise very predictable rating.

There’s also notably no mention of sexual content or nudity, which again, isn’t very surprising, but does confirm there isn’t any risque romance scenes between any of the characters.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and is poised to release on September 7. For more news, information, and media on the game and all things Spidey, click here.

And as always, be sure to hit the comments section, and let us know what you think. Would Spider-Man be better suited with a “Mature” rating, or does it not matter?