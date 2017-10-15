Splatoon 2 Halloween Splatfest Now Complete And The Results Are In

Splatoon 2 isn’t afraid to go ‘hardcore’ with the tough questions like mayonaise vs. ketchup, toilet paper direction, and vampires vs. werewolves. With the Halloween spirit in full swing and the latest splatfest now over, Nintendo has revealed the results from the titillating competition – so who came out the victor? Was it Team Werewolf or Team Vampire?

As seen in the final poll results above, the clear winner is Team Vampire. Pearl was ready to show off that vamp life. For those winners for the hard-edged competitions, a certain number of Super Sea Snails will be awarded to players depending on title received. T-shirts allocated during the splatfest will also be returned the next time Splatoon 2 fans log in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No word yet as to what the next splatfest will be but we do know it will be announced soon! For those that may not be familiar with the hit Nintendo Switch title:

“Two years have passed since the original Splatoon game was released, and two years have also passed in Inkopolis! So expect a fresh wave of fashion, not to mention new weapons and gear. Dual wield the new Splat Dualies or stick to mainstays like chargers and rollers, which have been remixed with new strategic possibilities. As always, Turf War is the favored sport among Inklings, but they also dig ranked battles, taking down Octarians in a robust single-player campaign, and battling enemy Salmonids in one dangerous part-time job! No matter which way you play, splat at home or on-the-go with Nintendo Switch. Staying fresh never felt so good.”

Turf War – 4v4

Salmon Run – Co-op against Salmonids

Local and Online MP

LAN play for up to 10 systems

Amiibo support

Splatoon 2 is now available for the Nintendo Switch for $59.99.