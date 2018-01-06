Splatoon 2’s January Splatfest Pits Action and Comedy Against One Another

Splatoon 2‘s Splatfests have an interesting naming convention, and this month’s is no different. Pitting two pop culture genres against one another, the Action VS. Comedy event kick off on January 12th as a global Splatfest. The move was announced on the official Nintendo Versus Twitter account this week.

It’s #TeamAction vs. #TeamComedy for the first 2018 #Splatoon2 #Splatfest! And this time the theme and results are global! The event kicks off 1/12 at 8:00 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/WhD2PnHWu1 — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) January 6, 2018

Splatoon 2‘s various Splatfests are hosted in-game by new fan favorite Pearl and Marina, bringing players together in an all-out battle that will now be available worldwide. Participants will have the opportunity to choose their sides ahead of the battle, just a few days before everything kicks off. There’s not much explanation from Nintendo on what caused or inspired the latest team names, but we can all agree that — much like several of the game’s past pitted combos — both are pretty great.

The year has already been busy for fans of the game, with the previously Japanese-only Green and Pink Joy Con controllers coming stateside this month. A recent patch to the game also served to fix up a number of annoying bugs, including removing a glitch in Clam Blitz and several multiplayer issues. Nintendo seems ready to go full steam ahead with more events like this one throughout the coming year, having made significant improvements to a game that some felt lacked the heart and functionality of its predecessor. With the new updates and hopefully some additions on the way for the game’s brilliant single-player campaign, the horizon looks brighter than the game’s own neon colors.

Splatoon 2 is available now for Nintendo Switch. Be sure to get online on January 12 at 8:00 pm PST to join the fray.

(h/t DualShockers)