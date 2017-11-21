Splatoon 2 Getting Massive Free Update: New Gear, Modes, Music, Stages, and More

Step right up, Activision, and step right up, EA! Take a look at Nintendo. See what it’s doing with its post-launch DLC, and take some notes. This is how you support your games, and this is how you make fans happy.
This morning Nintendo announced a massive new update for Splatoon 2, which will be dropping in two parts. Thursday, November 23, players can look forward to the lion’s share of update content. We’re getting new gear, new weapons, new music, new stages, and more! Most importantly, Nintendo is finally letting us swap out our gear in between matches, so we no longer have to exit to the lobby whenever we decide to use a new weapon. They’re listening, guys! They’re really listening!
Another big update is coming in mid-December which will be adding a brand new game mode called Clam Blitz. Per the press release:
“In Clam Blitz, competing Inklings are tasked with collecting clams scattered around the stage. After one is picked up, the clam follows the player. The objective is to throw the clam into the basket near the opponent’s base. The first team to score 100 points wins! But, of course, this being the fiercely competitive world of Splatoon 2, things are not as easy as they seem. The baskets are protected by a barrier, which much be destroyed first. After collecting 10 clams, the player will earn a Power Clam. These super-powered clams are the key to breaking the barrier, so strategy will definitely be involved in which clams are used to destroy the barrier and which are used to earn points. Not to mention the extra-satisfying opportunity to steal opponents’ clams by splatting them…”
Personally, I can’t wait to try the new MakoMart stage seen in the trailer. Wreaking havoc inside of grocery store packed with colorful produce is going to be so much fun, and we’re also seeing the return of fan-favorite stages from the first Splatoon! Here’s the full rundown on everything we can expect Thursday:
- Four New Battle Stages: While four new battle stages are coming to Splatoon 2, they won’t all be available immediately after downloading the update. Like with previous additions, the stages will roll out over the subsequent weeks, giving players new surprises as they play throughout the holiday season and beyond. The first new battle stage, MakoMart, will be available to play on Black Friday, Nov. 24, with Shellendorf Institute, Walleye Warehouse and Arowana Mall coming soon. The new MakoMart stage is a giant superstore-style stage, so what better time to play than on Black Friday! Shellendorf Institute is new to the series, while Walleye Warehouse and Arowana Mall are popular stages returning from the original Splatoon game.
New Salmon Run Stage: Fan-favorite multiplayer mode* Salmon Run is getting a new stage. After downloading the update, Salmonid Smokeyard will be added to the stage rotation. In Salmonid Smokeyard, a wide gap on the beach divides two upper platforms, with fan lifts being the quickest way to traverse the two platforms. Teamwork is required to use the fan lifts effectively.
New Gear: Approximately 140 pieces of gear are being added to Splatoon 2. These include shoes, headgear and clothes, like a motocross mask, and additional winter clothing (perfect for the cold weather!), as well as returning items from the original Splatoon game.
New Battle Music: Two new bands have been gaining popularity in Inkopolis! The punk-flavored Bottom Feeders and classically trained avant-garde-style Ink Theory are contributing new songs to the already music-rich game.
New Hairstyle: When customizing an Inkling, four new hairstyles will be available to choose from – two each for female and male characters.
Higher Level Caps: Currently, players are maxed out at Level 50. After downloading the update, the new maximum level will be raised to 99. If players talk to Judd when they reach Level 99, they’ll have the option to reset their level display to Level 1 so they can continue raising their level.
New amiibo Functionality: Tapping a compatible amiibo figure after the update will let players take and share in-game photos in preset locations in Battle Stages, in addition to being able to take photos in Inkopolis Square. Players can also add fun filters to their images.
Convenient Gear Swapping: Players that want to change gear between battles in Regular Battle, Ranked Battle and Splatfest Battle (Solo) won’t have to exit to the lobby anymore! After downloading the update, gear can be swapped out without leaving the match room, making it quicker to get back to splatting. For Regular Battle, this also means players can play the next battle with the same players.