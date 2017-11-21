Splatoon 2 Getting Massive Free Update: New Gear, Modes, Music, Stages, and More

Step right up, Activision, and step right up, EA! Take a look at Nintendo. See what it’s doing with its post-launch DLC, and take some notes. This is how you support your games, and this is how you make fans happy.

This morning Nintendo announced a massive new update for Splatoon 2, which will be dropping in two parts. Thursday, November 23, players can look forward to the lion’s share of update content. We’re getting new gear, new weapons, new music, new stages, and more! Most importantly, Nintendo is finally letting us swap out our gear in between matches, so we no longer have to exit to the lobby whenever we decide to use a new weapon. They’re listening, guys! They’re really listening!

Another big update is coming in mid-December which will be adding a brand new game mode called Clam Blitz. Per the press release:

“In Clam Blitz, competing Inklings are tasked with collecting clams scattered around the stage. After one is picked up, the clam follows the player. The objective is to throw the clam into the basket near the opponent’s base. The first team to score 100 points wins! But, of course, this being the fiercely competitive world of Splatoon 2, things are not as easy as they seem. The baskets are protected by a barrier, which much be destroyed first. After collecting 10 clams, the player will earn a Power Clam. These super-powered clams are the key to breaking the barrier, so strategy will definitely be involved in which clams are used to destroy the barrier and which are used to earn points. Not to mention the extra-satisfying opportunity to steal opponents’ clams by splatting them…”

Personally, I can’t wait to try the new MakoMart stage seen in the trailer. Wreaking havoc inside of grocery store packed with colorful produce is going to be so much fun, and we’re also seeing the return of fan-favorite stages from the first Splatoon! Here’s the full rundown on everything we can expect Thursday: