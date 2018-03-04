Splatoon 2 Gets Philosophical With New Splatfest

The next Splatoon 2 Splatfest event is one that takes on an age-old philosophical debate, though the question probably won’t be settled by the end of the competition.

Splatoon 2 divides players during this Splatfest to two teams that represent two different sides of question asking which came first, the chicken or the egg. The Nintendo Versus account announced the news of the latest Splatfest while making a few puns in the process and prompting players to start using hashtags for either Team Chicken or Team Egg.

#Splatfest is getting a little philosophical! It’s the age old question, which came first? #TeamChicken or #TeamEgg? Don’t get cooped up in the details, just hatch a plan and peck a side! Splatfest kicks off 3/9 at 8pm PT. pic.twitter.com/4kFVi61NpC — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) March 3, 2018

The replies to the announcement from the Nintendo Versus account attempted to solve the mystery right then and there, but no matter what side players found themselves on, they could be sure that there would be an ample amount of puns, GIFs, and memes in the replies.

Whichever team Splatoon 2 players are pulling for, everyone can take part in the newest Splatfest starting on March 9 at 8 p.m. PT. This isn’t the first time that a Spatfest has moved beyond questions like whether players preferred cats or dogs and into more philosophical territory such as Money vs. Love, and it definitely won’t be the last.

If you haven’t been taking part in these Splatfests whenever they kick off (fairly frequently) in Splatoon 2, you might be left wondering what all the fuss is about. Splatfests are essentially PvP challenges where players pick which side of the debate they want to play for before battling in Turf War battles. During these competitions, the players’ wins are recorded for whichever side they chose with winners being announced shortly after the event ends. The last Spatfest, the Money vs. Love one mentioned above, saw Team Love winning the challenge in a reassuring victory that shows Nintendo Switch owners and Splatoon 2 players have their values in order.

The next Splatfest begins on March 9, so be sure to pick a side and do your part for either Team Chicken or Team Egg before the competition ends.